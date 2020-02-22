|
Georjane (Schreckengost) Johns, 75, of Ford City, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 29, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late Clarence Edward and Myrtle Priscilla (Henry) Schreckengost.
She lived in Bethel Township, for 25 years. Before her retirement, Georjane was the owner/operator of Myrt's Route 66 Café from 1995-2013,and then worked as a caregiver in more recent years. Prior to Myrt's, she worked at Mechling-Shakley Veteran Center.
She was an active member of Montgomeryville Baptist Church in Adrian and Halton Church of Christ in Ridgway.
Georjane belonged to the Golden Girls Club with a group of high school friends. She was strong in her faith, a most loving mother to so many more than just her own children. She loved cooking, baking, flowers and family, especially getting together for Christmas. Many of her favorite days were spent with her beloved husband, Robert, at their camp in Halton, surrounded by many friends and family members. She would welcome anyone to share in the joy of their happy place.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her husband, Robert Eugene Johns; daughters: Diana Lynn (Wesley) Sabot, Priscilla Ann (Robert) Carney, Donis Lee (Louis) Prignon, Paula Ann (Chuck) Morini and Bobbi Lynn (Scott) Cox; a son, Rick Andrew (April) Johns; 22 beloved grandchildren and 16 great-grandbabies; and a sister, Marian Ann Johnston, of Los Angeles, Calif.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert; and a grandson, Dametre.
Friends will be received on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Corridoni Funeral Home, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Additional visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Corridoni Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Burkett, of Halton Church of Christ in Ridgway, officiating. In lieu of flowers, Georjane requests donations in her memory be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.