Gerald B. Howard, 85, of Elderton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning.
He was born on March 4, 1934, in Elderton, to Rupert D. "Si" and Bessie Mae (Berisford) Howard.
Gerald was a 1951 graduate of Elderton High School. He retired in 1990, from C.N.G Transmission Corporation as a pipe line inspector. He spent all of his life in the Elderton area. He was a member of the Elderton Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, the Elderton Fire Company, and the Shelocta Sportsman Club. Gerald loved sports, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers. In his younger years, he played softball, baseball, and basketball and later coached Little League. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, bowling, and liked to throw darts. He could often be found at camp in Tionesta, "Mac's Old House" where he loved to mow, hunt, and spend time with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Doris J. (McCausland) Howard, whom he married on May 4, 1951; a son, Gerry L. Howard and his wife, Donna, of Shelocta; a daughter, Pamela R. Flickinger and husband, Michael, of Spring Church; five grandchildren: Jason Flickinger and wife, Melissa, Kurt Flickinger and wife, Gwendolyn, Eric Howard and wife, Tasneem, Rodney Howard, and Jodi Flickinger; and six great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Owen, Nevel, Dean, Solei, and Adam.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Rupert "Gene" Howard, Harold "Wayne" Howard, and Robert Dale Howard.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, with the Rev. Richard D. Sweeney officiating. Memorial contributions can be made in Gerald's honor to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Gerald's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.