Gerald G. "Jerry" Leavens, 66, of Kittanning, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born June 7, 1954, in Kittanning, to the late Howard and Jean (Fair) Leavens and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Jerry was a retired steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum. He enjoyed fly fishing, tying flies and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kimberly (Slagle) Leavens, of Kittanning; daughters, Annie Jean (Adam) Hooten, of Kittanning and Valerie (Josh) Brevell, of Idaho; son, Andrew (Leslie) Sibble, of Butler; grandchildren: Madison, Olivia, Ava, Jace and Wyatt; and sister, Kay Leavens and David Nelen, of Kittanning.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Arrangements are private and under the care of the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: snydercrissman.com.