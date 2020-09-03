Gerald Richard Walker, 82, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Ford City, to John William, Jr., and Sophie Troyan Walker.

Jerry was a paramedic for Vandergrift Ambulance. He formerly worked as a truck driver and security guard at ACMH Hospital.

He was a volunteer for Burrell Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a Pennsylvania State Forest Fire Warden.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He liked hunting, gardening, working outside on the farm and tinkering on many projects.

He was a lifelong resident of his community.

Survivors include daughters: Cheryl Walker-Dayen, of Vandergrift, Geraldine Walker, of Allegheny Township, Deanna Walker, of Sugar Grove, Ill. and Betty and Dennis Ramer, of Shelocta; 10 grandchildren: Shauna, Gerald, Brandon, Devin, Brett, Cole, Jacob, Michael, John and Stanley; seven great-grandchildren: Courtney, Johnny, Luke, Haley, Michael, Eric and Charlotte; three sisters: Delores Busch, of Salem, Ala., Mary Gaiser, of Cadogan and Susan Walker, of Ford City; and three brothers: Thomas Walker, of Cadogan, Richard Walker, of Cadogan and Paul Walker, of Ford City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose Ann Sybert Walker, who passed away March 16, 2009; a son, Gerald Richard Walker, Jr.; and a brother, Robert Walker.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Family requests donations be made to Burrell Township Fire Dept. and Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance.