Geraldine "Jerry" Alta (Klingensmith) Wilds, 87, of Parks Township, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in her residence.
A daughter of the late Leon and Roberta Vernie Klingensmith, she was born on March 15, 1933, in Leechburg, Pa.
Jerry graduated from Leechburg High School Class of 1951.
She married Joseph "Curly" Wilds and they had two sons, Joseph Dean and Robert Craig.
They also had 13 foster sons. Jerry worked for H&R Block in Leechburg and Lower Burrell as manager and in public relations, writing an article for the former Leechburg Advance called "Ask the Expert."
While working for H&R Block she became an Enrolled Agent after passing the IRS competency exam.
Jerry was active in her church, the First Baptist Church of Leechburg, where she taught Sunday School, worked with the youth and VBS. She also served as church clerk for over 50 years and treasurer for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Curly of Parks Township; her son, Bob (Sherrill) of Parks Township, two grandsons, Bill and Jason; close foster children, Joe and Mike Szlankiewicz, Eric Schons; a brother, Leon "Mick" McKay (Anna) of Parks Township; a sister, Jean Shellhammer of Shady Plain; multiple great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and foster grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dean; a grandson, Joey; a brother, Richard; a sister, Marge Linkenfelt; and two foster sons, Fred Geverasoni and Kevin Bailey.
Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051) is assisting the Wilds family with all private funeral arrangements including interment at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. A public memorial ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church in Leechburg at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations in Jerry's name may be made to the First Baptist Church, 111 Siberian Ave., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Wilds family may be offered at: www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.