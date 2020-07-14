Geraldine Boyd, 66, of Rayburn Township, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at ACMH Hospital.

She was born May 29, 1954, in Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Stanley Dean and Rose Marie (Grantz) Boyd.

Geraldine previously attended Bethel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed going to Evergreen ITF and Camp Sunshine. She loved coloring, playing cards, shopping and dancing to country music.

Survivors include a brother, Stanley Boyd, of Bethel Township; a sister,

Linda (Cliff) Kline, of Freeport; a niece, Theresa (Fred) Shaner, of Kittanning Township; nephews: Jamie (Lisa) Kline, of Rayburn Township, and Jason (Theresa) Kline, of Indiana, Pa.; nephew, Eric Boyd; niece, Heather Miller; great-nephews: Jamie, Jr. (Kimberly) Kline, of Rayburn Township and Justin, Jr. (Katrina) Kline, of Rayburn Township; two great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.