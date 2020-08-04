1/
Geraldine Frances (Ganoe) Harnish
1922 - 2020
Geraldine Frances (Ganoe) Harnish, 97, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her daughter's home.

She was born Oct. 10, 1922, in Foxburg, Pa., to the late John H. and Effie (Whitmer) Ganoe.

She has lived in the area since moving back from North Port, Fla. She was of the Methodist faith.

Geraldine was an avid golfer and loved golfing since the age of 13.

She is survived by her son, Richard W. "Bill" Harnish and his wife, Annetta, of New Holland, Pa.; daughter, Sandra Garris, of Kittanning; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Harnish, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Gretchen Contrael and her husband, Kipp, of Cranberry Township; grandson, Jonathan Harnish, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren:

Kade, Malayna and Lukas; sister-in-law, Mildred Steele, of Lock Haven, Pa.; sister-in-law, Sarah Ganoe, of Knox; brothers-in-law, Harry Harnish, of Knox and Richard Harnish, of Agawam, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her adopted daughters and caregivers: Margaret Freeman, Bev (Ken) Eckman and Cindy (Ricky) Smith.

A special thank you to Norm and Erica, of Monarch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy M. "Ray" Harnish, Sr., son, Leroy M. Harnish, Jr., son-in-law, Thomas Garris; and brothers, John S. Ganoe and Harvey Ganoe.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Ron Shafer officiating. Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monarch Hospice, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
AUG
6
Service
01:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
