Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of God Church
Yatesboro, PA
View Map
Gertrude A. Hetrick Obituary

Gertrude A. Hetrick, 95, of Kittanning, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born on April 18, 1924, to Harry and Alice (Coleman) Capritz in Pittsburgh.

She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna, Beechview.

Gertrude loved to play cards, crafts, sewing and crocheting.

Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Gene) Hilty, of Dayton; and granddaughter, Jennifer (Terry) Lewis, of Vandergrift.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William L. Hetrick (1983); brother, John Capritz; three sisters: Anna Pigoni, Alice Sias and Rosemarie Hunt; and a grandson, William Hilty (2015).

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Interment will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army. www.carsonboyer.com.

