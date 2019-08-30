|
Gertrude Hawk Black, 98, of Manorville, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Grey's Colonial Acres.
She was born on March 8, 1921, to the late James W. and Ollie C. (Heckman) Webster.
Gertrude graduated from Kittanning High School and held many jobs in the Kittanning area. She retired as postmaster from the Manorville Post Office.
Gertrude was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. She married E. Stanley Hawk on July 19, 1941. Stanley passed away on March 12, 1954. She later married John W. Black on Oct. 8, 1960. He passed away on April 17, 1987.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers: George, Howard, and Merle Webster; and four sisters: Goldie Anderson, Rosanna Reesman, Betty J. Raschiatore, and Catherine Hartzell. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, W. Floyd Busch.
Gertrude enjoyed working in her garden, baking, and cooking. She was active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sandra Hawk (Arthur) Summerhill, of Leechburg, and Nancy Hawk Busch, of Manorville; and a niece, Clare Corcetti, of Apollo. Her four grandchildren: Stacey Busch, Gregory (Karan) Busch, Heidi Busch, and Michael Summerhill, will miss her very much. Her nine great-grandchildren are: Stormie Fish; Lucas, William, and Amanda Busch; Ben and Gretchen Richardson; Aaron Seibert; and Baylee and Brenden Summerhill. Four great-great-grandchildren complete her family: Riley, Bryce, Luna, and Sunnie. She will be greatly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Her pastor, Eric Damon, and Rev. Dr. Gregory Golden, a long-time friend, will co-officiate. Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.