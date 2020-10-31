1/
Gertrude V. Bonanno
Gertrude V. Bonanno, 95, of West Kittanning, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born on March 31, 1925, in West Kittanning, to Anthony and Virginia (Gurtatowski) Palinski.

Gertrude was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe in Kittanning. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking and she was a terrific cook.

Her memory will be cherished by her niece, Jean Ferrara; great-niece, Annette Ferrara; and many nieces and nephews.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; her husband,

Samuel R. Bonanno, who died on Dec. 23, 1980; her eight brothers: Edward, John, Watson, Stanley, Bernard, Frank, Joseph and Henry Palinski; and three sisters: Mary Sobiski, Blanch Groboski and Esther A. "Bess" Gispanski.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

A Funeral Mass for Gertrude will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Ronald Maquinana as celebrant.

Interment is in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Kittanning, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Gertrude's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
