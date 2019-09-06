Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Pivetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Pivetta


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Pivetta Obituary

Gina Pivetta, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home.

She was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Annone Veneto, Italy to the late Giovanni and Amelia Gairin.

Gina was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.

She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Gina is survived her son, John (Kimberly) Pivetta; daughter, Debbie Gina Samosky; grandchildren, Dayna Lynn Pivetta, Taylor Joseph Pivetta, Jace Joseph Samosky, and Jara Holland Samosky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Pivetta; and grandson, Zachary David Samosky.

At Gina's request services will be private and arrangements are being handled by Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Worthington. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Gina's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now