|
|
Gina Pivetta, of Kittanning, passed away Monday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home.
She was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Annone Veneto, Italy to the late Giovanni and Amelia Gairin.
Gina was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.
She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed sewing and knitting.
Gina is survived her son, John (Kimberly) Pivetta; daughter, Debbie Gina Samosky; grandchildren, Dayna Lynn Pivetta, Taylor Joseph Pivetta, Jace Joseph Samosky, and Jara Holland Samosky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Pivetta; and grandson, Zachary David Samosky.
At Gina's request services will be private and arrangements are being handled by Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Worthington. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made in Gina's honor to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.