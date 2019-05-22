Gladine Velma (Wolfe) Wiles, 93, of Kittanning, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in her home. She was born on March 19, 1926, in East Brady, Pa., to the late Franklin and Ethel Wolfe. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kittanning, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Gladine was the founder of The Orphans Of The Storm and was the business owner of Theo-Dean Pet Motel. She also was the founder of the pet therapy program at ACMH Hospital and was a humane officer. Gladine, also at one time, was a nurse's aide at Fair Winds Manor and was a foster parent, Girl Scout/ Brownie Leader, and 4H Leader. She enjoyed going to camp at Armstrong Run, sewing, dancing with her late husband, traveling, bus trips, horseback riding, horse shows, dog shows, but most importantly was spending time with her family and her two grandchildren. Gladine leaves behind to cherish her memory three children: Phyllis Wiles, Jay Wiles, and Bethann (Brian) Galbraith, all of Kittanning; grandchildren, Christi Wiles, of Worthington, and Cody (Mia Ellis) Wiles, of Penn Hills; brother, Glenn (Nancy) Wolfe, of Florida; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, "Henry." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Wiles, in 1999. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 6-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Rimersburg Cemetery. Family asks that in lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to Orphans of the Storm Attn: Hope Fund, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.