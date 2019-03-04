Gladys "Jean" Bowser, 92, of Templeton, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria, Ohio. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in South Bend Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of Frank Wolfe and Grace (Young) Wolfe. Jean was known for being a wonderful cook and baker and was exceptional at ceramics. She enjoyed hiking and growing flowers, and had a special place in her heart for animals. She will be remembered with love by her sons, Gary Bowser and wife, Teresa, of Port Clinton, Ohio, Dennis Bowser and wife, Mary Anne, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Harry Bowser and Laurie, of Kittanning; daughters, Lois Rozema and husband, Jack, of Grand Haven, Mich., Barbara Benschoter, of Bradner, Ohio, Terri Bowser, of Madison, Miss., Kimberly Kracher and husband, Dan, of Bettsville, Ohio, and Grace and Jim Myers, of Kittanning; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Wolfe and wife, Nanette, of Fostoria, Ohio. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Warren D. Bowser, whom she married Aug. 15, 1947, and who died April 6, 1980; brother, Walter Wolfe; sisters, Helen Roudebush and LaRue Wolfe; and brother-inlaw, Walter Roudebush. Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, with the Rev. Kathleen Davis officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Good Shepherd Home and Bridge Hospice of Ohio, for the care of their mother. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, Pa. 16201 or Bridge Hospice, 1900 S. Main St., Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To leave a condolence for Jean's family or view a tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.