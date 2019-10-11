Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church
810 Main St.
Manor Township, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church
810 Main St
Manor Township, PA
Gladys E. McMunn


1926 - 2019
Gladys E. McMunn Obituary

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mother, Gladys Eleanor Porter McMunn, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was 93.

Gladys was born on July 16, 1926, in Parks Township.

She is survived by her sons, Alan (Pam) McMunn, of Davenport, Iowa, and Sean McMunn, of Burbank, Calif.; daughters, Kathy (Rex) Price, of Abita Springs, La., and Lisa (Jeff) Woods, of Las Vegas, Nev.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Leila Kieber, of Apollo; and brother, Raymond D. Porter, of Vandergrift; and 12 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond McMunn and son, Arnold "Lynn" McMunn; mother, Nellie Marie Flickinger Porter and father, Harvey Porter; and brothers, William Porter and Arthur Porter.

For most of her life, Gladys was a stay-at-home mom, raising five children. She enjoyed reading her Bible every day, and this example helped to instill a deep faith in her children. She had a soft heart, and although she had little herself, she contributed to many charities. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and her face would light up whenever they would enter a room. After moving to California, she dearly missed seeing her family in Pennsylvania. She also missed having a garden, but she still managed to teach her children the beauty of watching seeds take root and grow into beautiful flowers. She enjoyed history, and when she was a teenager she kept a scrapbook filled with newspaper articles about World War II. She was married for 50 years. She missed our father tremendously after his death. Her children are at peace knowing that they are now reunited in heaven.

Visitation will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 11 a.m. in Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church, 810 Main St. in Manor Township. The Rev. Marty Neal will officiate. Interment will follow in Ford City Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

