1/
Gladys M. Harvey
1940 - 2020
Gladys M. Harvey, 79, of Ford City, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 27, 1940, in Ford City, daughter of Fred A. and Edna (Blackson) Mc- Guire. .

Gladys graduated from Ford City High School in 1958. She was a veteran of the US Army and worked at the Pentagon as a clerk typist for the Judge Advocate General. She delivered mail to the famous actor Jimmy Stewart at the Pentagon. She had the top security clearance of the time. She retired from the Armstrong County Health Center, Kittanning, as a CNA.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dogs, Maks and Molly, she was an animal lover. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and reading.

Surviving are two daughters: Phoebe (Ralph) Hulings of Sebastion, Fla., and Heather Harvey of Ford City; a sister, Catherine Champ of Maryland; a brother, Harold (Rebecca) Simpson of Worthington, a sister, Cleora Simpson of Ford City, two stepbrothers, two step sisters and multiple nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold E. Harvey; two sisters: Doris Bucko and Florence E. Hardy; and a brother, Fred T. (Barbara) McGuire.

Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, with the Rev. Marty Neal, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ford City Cemetery, Manor Township.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.welchfh.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
