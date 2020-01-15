|
Glenn Russell Hooks, 91, of North Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Heinz Veterans Campus, Aspinwall.
He was born May 18, 1928, in Kittanning, to Charles and Ida Spencer Hooks.
Glenn was a crane man at Pullman Standard.
An U.S. Army veteran, he served in the Korean War.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ford City.
Glenn enjoyed cutting grass, he enjoyed tinkering, planting his garden, hunting and fishing in his younger days and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include his wife, D. Jean Boarts Hooks, whom he married Jan. 6, 1951; daughter, Bonnie Lee Hess, of Ford City; sons, Tom and Jackie Hooks, of Freeport, and Steve Hooks, of Kittanning; grandchildren: Mike and Danniele Guthrie, Kevin and Kim Hess, Tommy Hooks, Russell Hooks, Jessica Daniels, Steven James Hooks, Danniele Nicole and Josh, Jessie James Hooks, Donnie Shay and Robin Greene; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Earl and Alene Hooks, of Ford City, and Floyd and Pat Hooks, of Ford City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rita Forest; sister, Jo Anne Nevel; and brother, Elmer Hooks.
Private services will be held by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.