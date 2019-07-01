The Rev. Glenn Wayne Eckman, 87, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.

He was born Dec. 27, 1931, in Apollo, Pa., the son of David and Marie (Claypool) Eckman.

Glenn lived in the area for most of his life and worked as a meter reader for West Penn Power, retiring in 1976.

He then became an ordained pastor with the Church of God and pastored at churches in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Portland, Ind., Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Punxsutawney, Pa., Kane, Pa., and Penn Run, Pa.

Glenn retired from fulltime ministry in 1998, he then worked as a visitation Pastor at the First Church of God in Kittanning and he worked at Busy Beaver in Kittanning.

Glenn also attended church regularly at the First Church of God in Indiana and he loved spending time with his family.

He will be remembered with love by his wife, Rev. ValJean Mae (Heasley) Eckman, whom he married June 23, 1951; sons, Kenneth Eckman, of Lake Wales, FL, Bradley Eckman and wife, Christine, of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and Shawn Eckman, of Wichita, Kan.; daughters, Deborah Rosensteel and husband, Robert, of Kittanning, and Lori Eckman and Gwen Bridgewater of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren, Michael Rosensteel, Jeremy Rosensteel and Shawnee Hollenbaugh and Corey Rosensteel and wife Kristin, Jarad Van Horn and wife Meghan, and Hannah Van Horn and Ian Luzer, and Troy and Thomas Eckman; great-grandchildren, Ayla Rosensteel, Gareb Rosensteel, Gabriel Van Horn, Jude Van Horn, Kisé Rosensteel, Killian Rosensteel, Calder Rosensteel,

Konnor Van Horn, Kyrstin Van Horn, Mason Harvella, Lucius Luzer and Miciah Luzer; and sister, Lawanna Davis and husband, Carl, of Spring Church.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Herman and David Eckman; and sisters, Emma Louise Schrecengost and Deloris Eckman.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA, with the Rev. Melissa Daniel officiating.

Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's honor to the , Pittsburgh Chapter, 100 West Station Square Drive, Suite 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

