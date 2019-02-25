Gloria A. Reichart, 82, of East Brady, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 4, 1936, in East Brady, she was the daughter of John A. and Maude L. Beabout.

On Aug. 17, 1957, Gloria married Robert Lloyd Reichart at the Concord Presbyterian Church.

A 1956 graduate of East Brady High School. She was a lifelong devoted member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in East Brady where she was the church custodian for many years. She also taught Sunday School, made Communion, was involved with the Christmas pageants and served on the worship committee. She was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 402 Ladies Auxiliary.

Gloria enjoyed reading, babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband; Robert Lloyd Reichart of East Brady, four children; Kimberly A. Overly and husband, Daniel, of Karns City, Timothy L. Reichart and wife, Kathy, of State College, Kelly J. Scholl and husband, Michael, of Adrian, and Jennie L. Montebell and husband, Larry, of Kittanning.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Danielle, Brady, Jenna, Jared, Tyler, Kaitlyn, Lauren, Emily, Elena, Mitchel, Nathan and Tristan; three great-grandchildren: Luke, Ella and Avelyn; one brother: William "Bill" Beabout of East Brady; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, 13 brothers and six sisters.

Friends of Gloria A. Reichart will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 707 Kellys Way, East Brady, PA 16028.

Additional visitation will be held at the 1st Presbyterian Church from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the 1st Presbyterian Church in East Brady with Rev. Raymond Eichler officiating.

Burial in Rimersburg Cemetery will follow.

The Reichart family suggests that memorials be made in Gloria's name to the East Brady Ambulance PO Box 325 East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Fire Department PO Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028

To view or express condolences, please visit www.BuecheleFuneralHome.com