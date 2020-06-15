Gloria Betty Koch, 89, of Ford City, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020, at Premier Armstrong.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1930, in Kittanning, to Edward (Dewey) Capizzi and Katherine Ferari Capizzi.

She was a lifelong resident of Ford City. She married her husband, Thomas Koch, on Aug. 16, 1986.

Koch worked and retired as an administrator and branch manager of Peoples Bank, in Ford City, after 34 years of service.

She attended Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband; her son, Erik (Chasidy) Koch of Ford City; two grandchildren: Kendall and Riley Koch; a sister, Eileen (Dolly) Capizzi of Ford City; two brothers: Joseph (Peggy) Capizzi of Lower Burrell, and Eugene Capizzi of Kittanning; a sister-in-law, Laura Capizzi of Maryland; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Capizzi.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Mantini Funeral Home at 701 6th Ave. in Ford City.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. June 17, at the funeral home, with Father Alan Polczynski officiating.

The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of your choice.