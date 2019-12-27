Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Gloria Dawn Dosch, 82, of Oklahoma Borough, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo.

Born June 10, 1937, in North Vandergrift, she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Irene Berkey Sloan.

She had been employed by K Mart in Leechburg, prior to retiring in 1993.

A member of the Pleasant View Brethren Church on Kepple Hill, she enjoyed humming birds and eating chocolate.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Robert) Ardellitz, of Washington Township; a son, John (Debbie) Heffelfinger, of Worthington; a sister, Bonnie Machak, of Apollo; five grandchildren: Ashley, Jacob and Joshua Ardellitz, Heather (Ryan) Ward and John Guy (Mara) Heffelfinger; along with six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John Heffelfinger; her second husband, Warren Dosch; a brother,

Robert Sloan; and two sisters, Betty McDevitt and Barbara Kochka.

Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Dunmire-Kerr & Rowe Funeral Home, Inc., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Sara Wrona officiating. Interment will be in the Kittanning Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

