Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
Gloria F. Wynkoop


Gloria F. Wynkoop Obituary

Gloria F. Wynkoop, 80, of Kittanning, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Kittanning, a daughter of the late Herman and Marie (Bish) Mohney.

Gloria was retired from Fair Winds Manor.

She was a member of Srader Grove Presbyterian Church, where she was very involved in the vacation Bible school.

Gloria also helped with Meals on Wheels for several years. She liked flowers, birds, and gardening. She also enjoyed going to their camp in Tionesta. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Jay Wynkoop; daughters, Crystal J. (Randy) Fogle and Debra K. (Clark) Whiteman; son, Mark (Melissa) Wynkoop; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathryn Baum, Ruth (Richard) Earl, Penny Crim, Linda Grantz, and Faithann (Dan) Davis; and brothers, Jack Mohney and Tim (Gay) Mohney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, William Roy Wynkoop and Michael Perry Wynkoop; sister, Tammy Long; brothers, Ed, Hermie, and David Mohney; and grandson, Cody Wynkoop.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Hindman officiating. Interment will be in Slate Lick Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

