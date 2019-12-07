|
Gloria "Glo" Lorraine Bowser, 88, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home.
She was born April 22, 1931, in Kittanning, to the late Jay Schreckengost and Margaret George – Myers.
She was a lifelong member of her beloved First Church of God and very active with all age groups, an avid quilter with her creations everywhere numbering over 70 or more quilts, worked at The Salvation Army as a bookkeeper, she and her husband participated in three workcamps to Brazil, and one to Panama, for missions, she loved baking pies and did everything for her family especially enjoying her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Clark Bowser; children: Nicola L Bausser, Douglas C (Cecilia) Bowser, Kandace L (Carsten) Boysen, Melody L (Thomas) Wells and Lex A (Andrea) Bowser; grandchildren: Doug (Wendy) Bowser, Steven (Cassandra) Bowser, Erica Falchetti, Mandy (Chris) Butler, Matthew
Falchetti, Toby (Karen) Long, Tyler (Courtney) Long, Jolie Long, Lyric Bowser, Vai Bowser, Paul Boysen (Lindsey Freisen-fiance) and Christopher Boysen (Jo-lin Bosse); great-grandchildren: Tradd and Zachary Bowser, Madeline Butler, Desmond and Audrey Long, Izabella and Tyler Boysen; brothers, Jay (Judy) Schreckengost and Jack (Mabel) Schreckengost; sisters, Jill Klingensmith and Sandy (Steve) Arblaster; brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard (Gail) Bowser, Lydia Bowser, Joan Neal, Thomas (Linda) Bowser, Chester (Jeannie)Bowser, Frank (Carol) Bowser, Loretta (Jamie) Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Shankle and her husband, Bud; sister, Joyce Stafford; and brothers-in- law, George Bowser and Finley Neal.
Friends will be received Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Church of God in Kittanning, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Nick Wilson and Pastor Stan Schilffarth co-officiating.
Interment will be Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's honor to the First Church of God Building Fund.
For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.