Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home Inc
253 N Grant Ave
Kittanning, PA 16201
(724) 543-1759
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lorraine "Glo" Bowser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lorraine "Glo" Bowser Obituary

Gloria "Glo" Lorraine Bowser, 88, of Kittanning, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home.

She was born April 22, 1931, in Kittanning, to the late Jay Schreckengost and Margaret George – Myers.

She was a lifelong member of her beloved First Church of God and very active with all age groups, an avid quilter with her creations everywhere numbering over 70 or more quilts, worked at The Salvation Army as a bookkeeper, she and her husband participated in three workcamps to Brazil, and one to Panama, for missions, she loved baking pies and did everything for her family especially enjoying her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Clark Bowser; children: Nicola L Bausser, Douglas C (Cecilia) Bowser, Kandace L (Carsten) Boysen, Melody L (Thomas) Wells and Lex A (Andrea) Bowser; grandchildren: Doug (Wendy) Bowser, Steven (Cassandra) Bowser, Erica Falchetti, Mandy (Chris) Butler, Matthew

Falchetti, Toby (Karen) Long, Tyler (Courtney) Long, Jolie Long, Lyric Bowser, Vai Bowser, Paul Boysen (Lindsey Freisen-fiance) and Christopher Boysen (Jo-lin Bosse); great-grandchildren: Tradd and Zachary Bowser, Madeline Butler, Desmond and Audrey Long, Izabella and Tyler Boysen; brothers, Jay (Judy) Schreckengost and Jack (Mabel) Schreckengost; sisters, Jill Klingensmith and Sandy (Steve) Arblaster; brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard (Gail) Bowser, Lydia Bowser, Joan Neal, Thomas (Linda) Bowser, Chester (Jeannie)Bowser, Frank (Carol) Bowser, Loretta (Jamie) Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Shankle and her husband, Bud; sister, Joyce Stafford; and brothers-in- law, George Bowser and Finley Neal.

Friends will be received Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Church of God in Kittanning, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with Pastor Nick Wilson and Pastor Stan Schilffarth co-officiating.

Interment will be Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's honor to the First Church of God Building Fund.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -