Goldie A. Jack
Corbin W. Jack whom she was married to for 61 years; a son, William S. Jack of Flowery Branch, GA; two daughters, Shirley C. Thurman of Racine, Wisc., and Tammy M. Varner and husband, Samuel, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Angela Marie Pocklington and fiancé, Dylan Brannon, Jessica Renee Anderson and husband, Geoff, Joshua Joseph Pocklington and wife, Felicia, Sarah Elizabeth Boetcher and husband, Jordan, Rebekah Marie Kozak and husband, Thomas, and Raymond Albert Varner and fiancé, Sarah Chapman; five great-grandchildren, Anthony, Zacchaeus, Gideon, Declan, and Camden; brother, Albert Waide Crissman and wife, Lois, of Ford City; a sister, Esther Hogenmiller of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in-law, Brenda Regan Jack; and a sister, Gladys Lewis.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main Street, Elderton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Grace Independent Baptist Church, 350 Main St., Shelocta, PA, with the Pastor Nicolas W. Kostella, Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorial contributions may be made in Goldie's honor to the Grace Independent Baptist Church, 350 Main St., Shelocta, PA 15774.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

To send a condolence to Goldie's family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
