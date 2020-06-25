Goldie A. McElroy
1940 - 2020
Goldie A. McElroy, 79, of East Brady, died on Tuesday June 23, 2020, in her residence.

She was born on July 11, 1940, in Adrian, Pa., to the late Clarence and Florence (Wasson) Toy.

Goldie was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and riding companion with her husband in his big truck.

She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Paul McElroy; seven daughters; and two sons.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by one daughter; two sisters, Vera Benard and Phyllis Mc- Grew; and two brothers, Clarence and Melvin Toy.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, from noon until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Bradys Bend Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
JUN
26
Burial
Bradys Bend Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
