Our beloved Goldie Mae (Goldinger) Reesman, of Kittanning, whom was born to Merle W. Sr. and Mary P. (Oliver) Goldinger on Oct. 8, 1933, has gained her Angel Wings on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Our beautiful angel no time to say goodbye, no farewell was spoken, no time to say goodbye.

You were gone before we knew it.

And only God knows why!

As we continue this journey without you with tears in our eyes.

We, your family will cherish the love of your beautiful soul that left behind precious memories for us to reflect upon as time goes by.

Goldie will be forever loved and missed by her family and all that knew and loved her.

May you rest in peace Aunt Goldie, we will forever love and miss you.

