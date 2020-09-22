1/
Goldie Mae (Goldinger) Reesman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Goldie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved Goldie Mae (Goldinger) Reesman, of Kittanning, whom was born to Merle W. Sr. and Mary P. (Oliver) Goldinger on Oct. 8, 1933, has gained her Angel Wings on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Our beautiful angel no time to say goodbye, no farewell was spoken, no time to say goodbye.

You were gone before we knew it.

And only God knows why!

As we continue this journey without you with tears in our eyes.

We, your family will cherish the love of your beautiful soul that left behind precious memories for us to reflect upon as time goes by.

Goldie will be forever loved and missed by her family and all that knew and loved her.

May you rest in peace Aunt Goldie, we will forever love and miss you.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved