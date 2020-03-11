|
Grace M. Skiles, 90, of Freeport, left to go fishing on Monday, March 9, 2020.
She was born in Manorville, on Feb. 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Nellie (Brink) and Floyd Edwards. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Grace volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Apollo, for several years. Grace enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. She also enjoyed baking cakes, fixing things, especially bicycles and raising her kids and grandkids.
Grace is survived by her two sons, Raymond L., Jr. (Cindy) Skiles, of Cowansville, and Jeff (Polly) Skiles, of Butler; three grandchildren: Casey (Leianne) Skiles, Jill (Tom) Lumley and Jana (Jeff) Goldenberg; five great-grandchildren: Launa Skiles, Eva and Ashleigh Lumley and Rhys and Lennox Goldenberg; and her sister, Carol Shawl, of Ford City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Skiles, Sr.; and five brothers and sisters.
There will be no public visitation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123- 1718 or The Blind Association of Butler and Armstrong, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler PA 16001. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.