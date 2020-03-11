Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Skiles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Skiles


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Skiles Obituary

Grace M. Skiles, 90, of Freeport, left to go fishing on Monday, March 9, 2020.

She was born in Manorville, on Feb. 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Nellie (Brink) and Floyd Edwards. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Grace volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Apollo, for several years. Grace enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. She also enjoyed baking cakes, fixing things, especially bicycles and raising her kids and grandkids.

Grace is survived by her two sons, Raymond L., Jr. (Cindy) Skiles, of Cowansville, and Jeff (Polly) Skiles, of Butler; three grandchildren: Casey (Leianne) Skiles, Jill (Tom) Lumley and Jana (Jeff) Goldenberg; five great-grandchildren: Launa Skiles, Eva and Ashleigh Lumley and Rhys and Lennox Goldenberg; and her sister, Carol Shawl, of Ford City.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Skiles, Sr.; and five brothers and sisters.

There will be no public visitation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123- 1718 or The Blind Association of Butler and Armstrong, 322 N. Cedar St., Butler PA 16001. To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -