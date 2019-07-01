Gregory Ray Wynkoop, 35, of East Franklin Township, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 28, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Greg was born in Natrona Heights, on Dec. 23, 1983, a son of Edie (Coller) Wynkoop, of North Buffalo Township and the late William Ray Wynkoop.

Greg was a coal miner at Rosebud Mining for a number of years and recently a heavy equipment operator for Holbein, Inc.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids.

Greg is survived by his wife of 10 years, Amanda (Llewellyn) Wynkoop; his children: Addison, Phoenix, and Maximus Wynkoop; his sister: Mandy (Gary) Mogle, of Lower Burrell; two brothers: Bradley (Chrie) Wynkoop, of Butler and Shane (Mallorie) Wynkoop, of Kittanning; paternal grandfather William Jay Wynkoop, of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Gloria Wynkoop, and maternal grandparents Esther and Lewis Coller.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., located at 524 High St., Freeport.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the funeral home, with the Rev. James Edwards officiating.

A private family burial will be held in Slate Lick Cemetery, Kittanning.

