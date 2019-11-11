|
Gus A. Wagner, Jr., 76, of Ford City, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 17, 1943, in Kittanning, to Gust A. Wagner, Sr., and Mary Zellefrow Wagner.
Gus was a lifelong resident of Ford City.
He was retired from Allegheny Ludlum of Leechburg, as a Ram truck operator.
Gus was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the former Ford City Fire Dept., and the Ford City Sportsmen's Association.
Gus enjoyed tinkering with cars and motorcycles.
He was a 1961 graduate of Ford City High School.
Preceding Gus in death was his parents, and a sister, Carolann Wagner.
He is survived by a number of cousins.
Visitation for family and friends of Gus A. Wagner, Jr., will take place from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Mantini Funeral Home, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Prince of Peace Parish, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating.
Interment will take place at Lawn Haven Cemetery.