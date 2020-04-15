Home

Guy E. Toy, Jr., 86, of Indiana, formerly of Shelocta, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Indiana Regional Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1933, in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Guy E. Toy, Sr. and Aliene R. (Kahle) Toy.

Guy graduated from Kittanning High School in 1951, and was a resident of the Shelocta area, since 1957.

He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and attended Plumcreek Church of the Brethren.

Guy retired from Davidson Sand and Gravel in 2001, where he had worked as an heavy equipment operator since 1986. Guy was an avid hunter and especially loved hunting and fishing in Canada, with his father.

He will be remembered with love by his wife, S. Norita (McIntire) Toy, whom he married Oct. 12, 1957; sons, Guy E. Toy, III and wife, Joni, of Indiana, and Harold M. Toy and wife, Karen, of Elderton; grandchildren: Cody Toy and wife, Chelsie, Dylan Toy and wife, Rhinna, Clayton H. Toy and David Popp and wife, Jenae; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Kara Toy; and sister, M. Jean Katterhenry, of Ford City.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, B. Wayne Toy.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington.

Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

To send a condolence to Guy's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

