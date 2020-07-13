1/
Guyer T. Schantz III
1956 - 2020
Guyer T. Schantz, III, 63, of Shelocta, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1956, to Guyer, Jr., and Althea May (Waldenville) Schantz in Natrona Heights.

Guyer worked as a coal miner for 20 years, and then a steel worker for 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing camping, the great outdoors, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was member of Mt. Zion Methodist Church and Keystone Sportsman's Club.

Guyer is survived by his wife, Clara "Chris" (Kilgore) Schantz; parents of Bedford Heights, Ohio; son, Michael (Stacey) Schantz of Dayton; daughter, Anita (Clint) Mc- Clafferty of Kittanning; four grandchildren: Hugh McClafferty, Ethan Schantz, Garrett Schantz and Selina McClafferty; two sisters: Debbie (Roy) Harvey of Bedford Heights, Ohio, and Tammy (Frank) Kunkle of Girty; and two brothers: James (Renee) Schantz of Vandergrift and Clint (Debbie) Schantz of Export.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc, 724 W. Main St. Rural Valley, Pa. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m., from the funeral home, with the Rev. Beth Meier officiating.

Burial will take place in the Elderton Cemetery.

For more information, or to send a condolence, visit carsonboyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
