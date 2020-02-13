|
H. Bruce Dickey, 73, of Etters, Pa., passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital in Florida.
He was born July 15, 1946, in Kittanning, the son of Joseph Harold and Juanita (Claypoole) Dickey.
Bruce retired as a Captain in the U.S. Coast Guard after serving his country for 26 years. He was a member of the Masonic Coastal Lodge No. 57 in Stonington, Conn.; the American Legion in Pennsylvania; the in Pennsylvania and Florida, and the Eagles and Moose in Florida.
Bruce was an avid golfer and shot a 77 at St. Andrews in Scotland, and he enjoyed bowling and boating.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita, of Kittanning; son, Christopher Dickey, and wife, Taryn, of Plymouth, Mass.; granddaughters, Charlotte and Juliette Dickey, of Plymouth, Mass.; brother, Dennis R. Dickey and wife, Deborah, of Boiling Springs, Pa.; and nephew, Bradley Dickey and wife, Heather, of Clovis, Calif. He is also survived by former wife, Susan E. Dickey.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and his partner, Linda S. Zoellner.
Bruce has loved ones and friends all over the country.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Bruce's name to Childhood Apraxia of Speech Association of North America, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
