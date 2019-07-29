|
Haley Dawn Montgomery, 28, of Brackenridge, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born Feb. 3, 1991, in Kittanning to Tim and Lisa (Damore) Peate and Tim Montgomery.
Haley was a Nurse's Aide for Concordia in Fox Chapel. She loved her patients dearly.
She is survived by her mother and father, Lisa and Tim Peate; father, Tim Montgomery; brothers: Joel (Liz) Peate, Dylan Peate, Cody Montgomery and Luke Montgomery; sister, Madisson Montgomery; grandmother, Alberta Montgomery; grandfather, Joseph Damore; several aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews.
Haley was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Damore, and grandfathers, Jim Peate and Mitch Montgomery.
Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the funeral home, with Dr. Ronald Shafer officiating, with additional visitation from 10 a.m., until the time of the service.
