Hannah Louise (Johns) Atwood, 73, of Kittanning, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in ACMH Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1946, in Adrian, Pa., to the late Wilson Johns and Ethel (Cloak) Rosenberger.
Throughout her life, Hannah was a bartender, laborer and homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to tell stories to her grandchildren. She also liked writing poetry, cooking, garage sales and flea markets. She was a loving friend as well and enjoyed getting together for family dinners and functions. She will forever be remembered in our hearts and daily life until we meet again.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Marlin E. Fitzgerald, of Kittanning; son, Robert D. Ridley, of Hot Springs, Ariz.; son, Daniel L. Ridley and her future daughter-in- law, Shannon L. Cotto, of Freeport, Pa., daughter, Sherri A. (Ridley) Shuster, of Kittanning; granddaughter, Emma D. Ridley, of Freeport; two grandsons, Edmund
S. Shuster and Joseph R. Helfferich, of Kittanning; sister, Ruby (Johns) Lightfoot and husband, Joseph, of Crestline, Ohio; brother, Amos Rosenberger and wife, Maggie, of Knoxville, Pa.; brother, Buck Johns; sister-in-law, Gerri (Johns) Rosenberger, of Kittanning; and brother-inlaw, Ronald Gray, of Adrian; and former spouse, Charles R. Ridley (wife, Lois).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Margie (Johns) Gray and Shirley (Johns) Yount; brothers, William Johns and Merle Johns; and brother-inlaw, Charles Yount.
Due to the on going COVID-19 pandemic the family will hold a private viewing and service with Pastor Jan Schaub officiating. Private burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. A memorial celebration will be held at a later time. Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning, is handling the arrangements. Our mother loved her dogs and cats very much. With the recent flooding of the Orphans of the Storm all memorial contributions to there in our mother's name would be greatly appreciated. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.