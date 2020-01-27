|
Harold D. Bowser, 88, of Worthington, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Fairwinds Manor in Sarver.
Friends and family will be received from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, with the Rev. Don Peters officiating.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Leader Times.
For more information, please visitwww.snydercrissman.com