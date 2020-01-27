Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Harold D. Bowser

Harold D. Bowser Obituary

Harold D. Bowser, 88, of Worthington, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Fairwinds Manor in Sarver.

Friends and family will be received from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, with the Rev. Don Peters officiating.

A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Leader Times.

For more information, please visitwww.snydercrissman.com

