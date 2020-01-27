Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Donald Bowser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Donald Bowser Obituary

Harold Donald Bowser, 88, of Worthington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1931, in Worthington, a son of the late Sharon and Grace (Smith) Bowser.

Harold was a lifelong farmer and co-owner of Bowser and Tarr, Inc.

He was a lifetime member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren, where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon and the church board chairman.

He was very active in the church, helping with numerous church projects.

Harold also was a 66-year member of the Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Buffalo Valley Rifle Club. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma Jean (Swigart) Bowser; daughter, Mardell (Denny) Blose, of Kittanning; son, Ron (Kim) Bowser, of Worthington; daughter, Penny (Sonny) Kelley, of Worthington; son, Randy (Cheryl) Bowser, of Worthington; son, Jeff (Joyce) Bowser, of Worthington; grandchildren: Bryan (Lexi), Britt (Molly), Bradley (Emily), Ryan (Missy), Scott (Sara), Matt (Nicole), Amber (Cory), Courtney (John), Cory, Blake, Brooke and Shane; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Bowser; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice "Jo" Swigart.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Don Peters officiating.

Interment will be in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harold's honor to the Memorial Fund at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -