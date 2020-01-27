|
Harold Donald Bowser, 88, of Worthington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1931, in Worthington, a son of the late Sharon and Grace (Smith) Bowser.
Harold was a lifelong farmer and co-owner of Bowser and Tarr, Inc.
He was a lifetime member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren, where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon and the church board chairman.
He was very active in the church, helping with numerous church projects.
Harold also was a 66-year member of the Worthington-West Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Buffalo Valley Rifle Club. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma Jean (Swigart) Bowser; daughter, Mardell (Denny) Blose, of Kittanning; son, Ron (Kim) Bowser, of Worthington; daughter, Penny (Sonny) Kelley, of Worthington; son, Randy (Cheryl) Bowser, of Worthington; son, Jeff (Joyce) Bowser, of Worthington; grandchildren: Bryan (Lexi), Britt (Molly), Bradley (Emily), Ryan (Missy), Scott (Sara), Matt (Nicole), Amber (Cory), Courtney (John), Cory, Blake, Brooke and Shane; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Bowser; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice "Jo" Swigart.
Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Center Hill Church of the Brethren from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Don Peters officiating.
Interment will be in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harold's honor to the Memorial Fund at Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.