1/
Harold E. Fleming
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold E. Fleming, 86, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born in 1934, in Indiana, to Kenneth T. and Rose Harmon Fleming.

Harold was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Dayton Vintage Farm Tractor Club. He was self-employed as a dairy farmer in Indiana and Dayton, for his entire life. He was also employed by Slate Construction Co. in Latrobe, for several years and for Fleming's Christmas Tree Farm, for many years. Harold was a character! He was a flirt, a jokester, a dancer and a big talker. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, attending county fairs and gambling. His passion was Allis Chalmers tractors.

Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with his Amish friends and spending the last several winters in Fort Myers, Fla. Mostly, he enjoyed his time with his family.

He is survived by eight children: Debbie Bill and husband, Alan, of Lehigh, Fla.; Janet Walker and husband, Larry, of Rural Valley; Ricky Fleming and fiancé, Jan, of State College; David Fleming and wife, Donna, of Templeton; Sharon Chelewski and husband, David, of Midland, Texas; Christine Fleming, of Orlando, Fla.; Mike Fleming and wife, Kristie, of Templeton; and Lisa Turney and husband, Rich, of Magnolia, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Tom Thomas and wife, Sally, of Freeport; and sister-in-law, June Cicola and husband John, of Lower Burrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Jean of 57 years, and by nine brothers; and two sisters.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.

Interment will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. bowserminich.com


Published in Leader Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved