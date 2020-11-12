Harold E. Fleming, 86, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born in 1934, in Indiana, to Kenneth T. and Rose Harmon Fleming.

Harold was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Dayton Vintage Farm Tractor Club. He was self-employed as a dairy farmer in Indiana and Dayton, for his entire life. He was also employed by Slate Construction Co. in Latrobe, for several years and for Fleming's Christmas Tree Farm, for many years. Harold was a character! He was a flirt, a jokester, a dancer and a big talker. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, attending county fairs and gambling. His passion was Allis Chalmers tractors.

Additionally, he enjoyed spending time with his Amish friends and spending the last several winters in Fort Myers, Fla. Mostly, he enjoyed his time with his family.

He is survived by eight children: Debbie Bill and husband, Alan, of Lehigh, Fla.; Janet Walker and husband, Larry, of Rural Valley; Ricky Fleming and fiancé, Jan, of State College; David Fleming and wife, Donna, of Templeton; Sharon Chelewski and husband, David, of Midland, Texas; Christine Fleming, of Orlando, Fla.; Mike Fleming and wife, Kristie, of Templeton; and Lisa Turney and husband, Rich, of Magnolia, N.J.; 13 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Tom Thomas and wife, Sally, of Freeport; and sister-in-law, June Cicola and husband John, of Lower Burrell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Jean of 57 years, and by nine brothers; and two sisters.

Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.

Interment will be made in the Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. bowserminich.com