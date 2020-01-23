|
Harold E. "Butch" Stiles, 74, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born in 1945, in Indiana, to Helen Stiles.
Butch loved spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.
He was employed by Kovalchick Corp. for many years and lastly was employed by Musser Forest for 20 years, until his retirement.
Butch is survived by his wife of 14 years, Patricia K. (Firment) Martin Stiles, of Indiana; three sons and one daughter: Harold E. "Butch" Stiles and wife, Stacy, of Home; Eric J. Martin, of Tarentum; Joseph S. Martin and fiancée, Kalynne, of Sagamore; and Rebecca A. Martin and companion, Jeff, of Kittanning; eight grandchildren: Kelsey, Brandon, Stefen, Ethan, Gavin, Parker, Madalynne and Conner; four great-grandchildren: Adrian, Kambria, Bella and Anastasia; two sisters, Alice Stiles Shirley, of Indiana; Patti Stiles Rublee and husband, Larry, of Warren, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; his son, Timothy J. Martin; and his brotherin law, Ken Shirley.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stanford Webb, II officiating. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice for their wonderful care and the many kind acts they provided to Butch and his family. www.bowserminich.com.