Harold Leroy Bowser, 92, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2019, at his home in North Buffalo Township.
He was born Nov. 21, 1927, in North Buffalo Township, a son of the late Clair and Twila (Hetrick) Bowser, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
Harold worked for Mid Continent/Alltel, retiring after 43 years of service.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany as post war occupational force. He was a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren.
Harold enjoyed gardening, farming, tractor pulls, watching sports on television, and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left behind to cherish his memory includes his wife of 44 years, Beverly Bowser; sisters, Esther Van Horne, of Pymatuning, Pa, Myrna (Bill) Whitlinger, of Apollo, Pa., and Phyllis Cook (companion, Frank Yucci), of N. Jackson, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lucia Bowser, of Kittanning; brothers, Paul (Delores) Bowser, of Warren, Ohio, and Larry "Duke" (Jenny) Bowser, of Leeper, Pa.; children, Kim (Jeff) Delp, of Kittanning and Mike (Patty) Grafton, of Worthington; grandchildren, Tara, Calla, Ian, Matthew, Brennan, and Lucas; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Addie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jim Bowser; brother, Donald Bowser; and brotherin law, Ned Van Horne.
Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019, at the Snyder
Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.
Additional visiting hours will be held at Center Hill Church of the Brethren at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Donald Peters and the Rev. Wes Berkebile co-officiating.
Interment will follow in the Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harold's honor to the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Rd, Kittanning, PA 16201.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit: www.snydercrissman.com