Harold Price Schrack, Jr., 83, formerly of Kittanning, went home to be with Jesus on July 31, 2019, in Speculator, N.Y., after wearing his earthly body out by serving his Savior to the end. He joined Emma, his beloved wife of 58 years, who preceded him three years earlier.
Harold was born on May 13, 1936, in West Palm Beach, Fla., to Harold and Dana Schrack, spending much of his youth in Columbus, Ohio. He met Emma Smyers while attending Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, N.Y. and they were married in 1958. He graduated from BBS with his Master's degree in in 1962.
The Schracks moved to West Virginia with their three young children where Harold taught at Mountain State Academy, a private college preparatory high school, while pastoring a church. Emma took care of their young family and tutored students.
They moved to Montana in 1966 with their five children where he taught at Lustre Bible Academy, pastored churches, and worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship, later serving as the Montana state director for many years.
In 1980, Harold moved to Kittanning, Pa., where he and Emma directed the local chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship for 25 years.
Though he and Emma formally retired from CEF, they never lost their passion for ministry and turned their focus to sharing Jesus with children overseas.
After Emma passed away, Harold continued traveling throughout Asia and Africa, until this past June. He returned to the states to recover from a recent hospitalization abroad and passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Speculator, New York.
Harold was a Jack-of-alltrades and master of many.
He could play most band instruments, wire and plumb a house, fix anything broken, from electronics and cars to printing presses. He often used his abilities to help people who were broken down at the side of the road.
At Mountain State Academy he built the Chemistry lab and when the school van broke down, he taught a car repair class by spending the semester fixing the van with the students.
Science and math were his specialties.
He built a family home in Livingston, Mont., and would hunt for deer to feed the family. His children remember going to sleep with the sound of the printing press at work in the basement where he had a complete print shop and darkroom for the ministry.
Harold took his family camping and backpacking, as well as crossing the country by van to visit family every few years, stopping along the way at antique stores, historical sites, theme parks and singing as a family at rescue missions.
Harold was always ahead of the game on computers, building them for family, ministry use and friends and being the tech savvy grandpa.
Harold loved to study and talk about the Bible and carried his Greek NT to church.
In later years he taught himself piano, and worked to learn the languages of the places he was living in Asia and Africa. In his last year he took a course and bought equipment to enable him to do a better quality dubbing of the videos for his international children's ministry.
Harold referred to himself as a toolmaker. He wanted to give people the tools to share God's love with others so every man, woman, boy and girl would have an opportunity to know Jesus.
At 80, he drove from Pennsylvania to northern Virginia and helped his grandson replace an engine seal. He was that kind of man.
Harold is greatly missed by his five children and their spouses; Harold III & [Suzy] Schrack, Melodie Lanosga & [Dave Benavides], Jonathan & [Sarah] Schrack, Valerie & [Gary] Mure, Merrilea & [Bill] van den Akker; His brother, Carl & [Rae] Schrack; 26 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews. He is also missed by many dear friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, M. Emma Smyers Schrack; his parents, Harold P. Schrack, Sr., and Dana Brinker Schrack; his sister, Diane Schrack Tonti; three grandsons; and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at West Kittanning Grace Brethren Church, Kittanning, Pa., at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, with a fellowship supper to follow. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Sebastian Christian Church, Sebastian, Fla., with a fellowship luncheon to follow. All are welcome to attend either service.
Mr. Schrack's ashes will be joined with Emma's in a private family ceremony in December 2019.
To honor Harold's life, please support the ministries he and Emma loved and supported with their lives and their resources, including continuing his DVD ministry. Checks may be made out to Salina Bible Church, with "Harold Schrack memorial " on the memo line. Please mail to Salina Bible Church, PO Box 275, Salina, PA 15680. Donations may also be made to your local Child Evangelism Fellowship®chapter, or online to CEF® of Mumbai, India at https://www.cefonline.com. Please write "CEF® of Mumbai" in the comments section.