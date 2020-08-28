1/
Harold R. Sharp
1939 - 2020
Harold R. Sharp, 81, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1939, in Indiana, Pa., to A. Wilmer and Olive Melissa (Waugaman) Sharp.

Harold was a member of the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church. He was the co-owner of Sharp Paving, Inc. and he also owned and operated Sharp's Campground. Harold loved to go hunting, camping and enjoyed traveling with friends. Harold will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Gail (Wright) Sharp, whom he married on Sept. 30, 1961; two sons, Gregory R. Sharp and wife, Terri, of Shelocta, and Vincent E. Sharp and wife, Kim, of Shelocta; a daughter, Monica S. Meyer and husband, Brian, of Shelocta; five grandchildren: Ryan, Isaiah, Maria and Victoria Sharp and Gavin Meyer; two brothers, Larry Sharp and wife, Mary Ann, and Ken Sharp and wife, Sandy, all of Shelocta; a sister, Helen Altman, of Shelocta; and a sisterin law, Bev Sharp.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William "Paul" Sharp and Vernon "Blackie" Sharp; an infant sister, Delsie Irene Sharp; and a brother-in-law, Larmar Altman.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Kathy Nice officiating.

Contributions may be made in Harold's memory to the Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in the Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Harold's family, or view a video tribute honoring his life, please visit: bauerfuneral.com.



Published in Leader Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
