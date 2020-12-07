Harold T. Rankin, 91, of Elderton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pa.

He was born on June 7, 1929, in Shelocta, to Todd and Beatrice (Kunkle) Rankin.

Harold was a lifelong resident of the Elderton area.

For many years, he owned and operated Rankin Trucking and was also employed for 26 years by Keystone Power Plant.

After he retired, Harold and Irene enjoyed traveling the world.

Harold was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church, Indiana Masonic Lodge No. 313, Coudersport Consistory, Altoona Shrine and Indiana L'Vette Club.

He is survived by his loving wife, Irene (Harmon) Rankin, who he married on Sept. 21, 1957; a son, Bill Rankin of Shelocta; two daughters: Laurie Pritt and husband, Richard, of Elderton, and Linda Young and husband, Jeff, of N. Richland Hills, Texas; five grandchildren: Jeffery Young and wife, Kristy, Laura Anderson and husband, Conrad, BreAnn Rankin, Sarah Pritt and Seth Pritt; and three great-grandchildren: Jordyn Young, Kayden Young and Diana Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen Fulmer.

Services will be private.

Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harold's honor to Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Harold's family please visit: bauerfuneral.com.