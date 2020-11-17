Harold V. "Jack" Kirscht, 91, of Ford City, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 16, 1929, in Kittanning, to August "Gus" and Wilma Alberta Harkelroad Kirscht.

Mr. Kirscht attended elementary school and junior high school in Kittanning, and graduated from Ford City High School. He was in the service of the U.S. Navy for 45 months and 21 days, attaining the rank of Aviation Storekeeper, 2nd Class. For his efforts, he held the American Theater Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Theater and World War II Victory Medal. He attended Clarion State Teachers College, now Clarion University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education with certifications in Social Studies, English, Driver's Training and Safety Education. Mr. Kirscht taught school in the Armstrong School District for 39 years. He also was a Deputy Game Warden in Armstrong County, for five years.

His memberships included Past Worthy President of Ford City Eagles, Past President of Wednesday Night Mixed Doubles Bowling League at Ford City Polish Falcons, Past President of Armstrong County Chapter of P.A.S.R. and also was a Regional Officer of P.A.S.R. He was a 50-plusyear member of the Rural Valley American Legion Cosgrove Post 0523, member of Kittanning Elks Lodge 203 and member of Pattonville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4843.

Mr. Kirscht was an usher and greeter at his church, Christ, Prince of Peace Parish in Ford City. He also was a member of the Holy Name Society of the church.

He was married to the former Liboria "Borie" Perry, of Ford City, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, John Joseph Kirscht and his wife, Vicky Kirscht, of Ford City; a daughter, Roberta Marie "Bobbi" Kirscht Cumberledge and her husband, Chuck Cumberledge, of Ford City; four grandsons: Joseph Kirscht and Joshua Kirscht, Jason Cumberledge and Adam Cumberledge; and a brother, William Conn, of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Liboria "Borie" Perry Kirscht; and a brother, Kenneth Kirscht.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. A Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory, to the Ford City Public Library, 1136 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.