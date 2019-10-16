Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Harold W. Walker

Harold W. Walker Obituary

Harold W. Walker, 81, of Vandergrift (Parks Township), died on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1937, in Vandergrift, to the late Roy and Marion (Wigle) Walker.

Harold was a truck driver most of his life but he also was a shop foreman for Crytzer Equipment and worked for the Rayburn Township Road Crew.

He was a member of the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed showing his antique tractors and he loved showing and driving his horses. He took great pride in teaching Josie how to ride and show her horse and he could not have been more proud when she won the overall youth championship. He also enjoyed going to Creekside for kielbasa and spaghetti and going to the Dayton Fair.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his companion of 24 years, L. Linda Eckman, of Vandergrift; son, Jeffrey (Samantha) Walker, Sr. of Leechburg; grandsons, Jeffrey Walker, Jr., of Vandergrift, and Jack Walker, of Clarion; granddaughter, Nicole (Rick) Lias, of Dayton; stepsons: Michael (Cherry) Crissman, of Garretts Run, Joe (Patti) Tarr, of Leechburg, Richard (Suzan) Tarr, of Worthington, Jim (Stephanie) Eckman, of Ford City, Mike (Melissa) Eckman, of Kittanning and Tim (Jen) Eckman, of Ford City; step daughters, Bev (Randy) Zimmerman, of Kittanning, and Cindy (Bucky) Mohney, of Kittanning; great-grandchildren: Jeffrey, III, Bradley, Cooper, Allison, Bethany, Emily, Rick and Lily; step grandchildren: John, Joey, Jess, Kate, Sara, Rick, Jammie, Terry, Jimmy, Timmy, Mike, Melinda, Chy, Shannon, Lou, Josie and Maddie; step great-grandchildren: Eddie, Belle, Tristan, Ashton, Zoe, Amelia, Jolean, Xander, Landon, Gunner, Mikel, Leland, Warren, Keria, Braelynn, Gracie, Athena, Nick, Marissa, Seth and Damon; and brother, Arthur (Helen "Boots") Walker, of Vandergrift.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Walker; sister, Helen Artman; brother-in-law, Brice Artman; and step grandson, Josh Mohney.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Additional viewing will be in the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

