Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Harry E. Campbell Obituary

Harry E. Campbell, 90, of Ford City, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.

He was born Nov. 5, 1929, in Ford View, and was the son of the late Alvin J. Campbell, Sr. and Edith (Lease) Campbell. He married Shirley C. (Cable) Campbell on June 29, 1957.

Harry was an U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the Korean War. He retired from Magnetics in Butler, on March 18, 1993. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, mowing grass and repairing most anything in his work shop.

Harry is survived by his wife; three sons: David (Pam) Campbell, of Ford City, John (Amy) Campbell, of Ford City and Paul (Kellie) Campbell, of North Buffalo Township; six grandchildren: Jacob Campbell, Leslie Hill, Bethany

Croyle, Melanie Campbell, Shelby Campbell and Emily Campbell; one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; and one sister, Bernice Szymanski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; and two brothers.

At Harry's request, there will be a private family service for the immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. Burial will be in Ford City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harry's honor to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

