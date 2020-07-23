1/
Harry Earl Mills Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Earl Mills, Sr., 69, of Smicksburg, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 10, 1951, to Walter and Evelyn (Cover) Mills in Butler.

Harry was the director of field operations for US Energy, Rural Valley. He had a love for classic cars.

Harry is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lightner) Mills; son, Justin Mills, both of Smicksburg; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; five nieces: Carrie Wolfe, Laura Skamai, Megan Lightner, Kayla Lightner and Brooke Wilson; and three nephews: Eric Rummell, Brandon Lightner and Toby Noel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Rosanna Mills; and a grandson, Matthew Mills.

As per his wishes, all services will be held privately and under the direction of Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved