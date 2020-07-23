Harry Earl Mills, Sr., 69, of Smicksburg, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 10, 1951, to Walter and Evelyn (Cover) Mills in Butler.

Harry was the director of field operations for US Energy, Rural Valley. He had a love for classic cars.

Harry is survived by his wife, Sandy (Lightner) Mills; son, Justin Mills, both of Smicksburg; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; five nieces: Carrie Wolfe, Laura Skamai, Megan Lightner, Kayla Lightner and Brooke Wilson; and three nephews: Eric Rummell, Brandon Lightner and Toby Noel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Rosanna Mills; and a grandson, Matthew Mills.

As per his wishes, all services will be held privately and under the direction of Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.