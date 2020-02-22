|
Harry H. Schaeffer, 85, of Ford City, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1934, in Burrell Township, to Harry L. and Elsie Riggle Schaeffer.
Harry formerly worked at NUMEC and Babcock & Wilcox, for 23 years. Then he was a truck driver for the Armstrong Recycling Center.
He was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Brick Church, where he helped build the new church.
Harry was a U.S. Army veteran.
A charter member of the Burrell Township Fire Dept., he loved to farm, gardening, fishing and watching NASCAR. He especially loved hauling his great-grandkids on his golf cart around the farm.
He was a lifelong resident of his community.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy White Schaeffer, whom he married Dec. 11, 1959; daughters, Dawn and Stewart Kromer, of Ford City, and Vicky and David Kunkle, of Ford City; son, William and Paula Schaeffer, of Ford City; nine grandchildren: Joshua Kromer, Erica and Jim Jackson, Kayla and Dominic Perrotte, Jennifer and Ken Keibler, Stephanie and Joel Figueroa, Tyler and Terra Kunkle, Crissy and Alex Wadding, Tiffany and Zach Fry and John Schaeffer and fiancée, Kendra; 10 greatgrandchildren: Kloi, Dominic, Kaeleigh, Parker, Ryder, Jaxson, Gunner, Keegan, Cooper and Nessa; a brother, Ken and Viv Schaeffer, of Elderton; and a sister, Joan Townsend, of South Bend Township.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Schaeffer, who passed away Jan. 9, 1968.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 2264 Garretts Run Road, in Burrell Township, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barbara Love and Pastor John Ludwig officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Burrell Township Fire Dept., 108 Cochran's Mill Road, Ford City, PA 16226.