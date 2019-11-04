Home

Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr.

Harry W. "Zip" Johnson Jr. Obituary

Harry W. "Zip" Johnson, Jr., 76, of Winfield Township, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, peacefully, at his home.

Zip was born in Kittanning on May 8, 1943, a son of the late Genevieve (Yockey) and Harry W. Johnson, Sr.

He worked as a die setter at Associated Ceramics & Technology, Inc., in Sarver, for 35 years, retiring in 2005.

Zip recently was a school bus driver for special needs children with the W.L. Roenigk Co.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, hunting, fishing, going out to eat and spending time with his family.

Zip is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alma F. (Hill) Johnson; his daughter, Candy Sue and Frank Huck, of Pittsburgh; a son, Robin Scott Johnson and his fiancée, Tina Koss Johnson, both of Fenelton; his grandchildren, Lauren and Maxwell Huck; step grandchildren, Kenneth and Jennifer Koss, Whitney Webber and Mykala Lipscomb; and his sister, Esther Benington, of Worthington.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Redmond Funeral Home, Inc., at 5245 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Adam Clever officiating.

Burial will be held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 -

To send a condolence visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com

