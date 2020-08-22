Harvene Grace (Shankle) McAuley, 92, of Cowansville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home.

She was born April 3, 1928, in Cowansville, to Ford W., Sr. and Fountain (Fairman) Shankle.

Harvene married Arnold J. "Tiny" McAuley, Sr. on Aug. 27, 1955.

Harvene was a former bookkeeper at Merchants National Bank in Kittanning. She was an active member of Union First Presbyterian Church in Cowansville. She was an avid reader and writer of poetry. She loved cooking, baking and providing for her family.

Harvene is survived by her husband; daughter Amber Kathleen Goepfert, of Butler; sons, Arnold J. McAuley, Jr. and his wife, Neva, of Moon Township, Scott David MaAuley and his wife, Janice, of North East and Daniel Ford McAuley and his wife, Deb, of North Huntington; five granddaughters; one grandson; and six great-grandchildren; and sister, Jolene (George) Gough.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Avonel Collar and Elizabeth Booher; and brother, Ford W. Shankle, Jr.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 2-5 p.m. at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Colleen McFarland and the Rev. Robert Gracey offi- ciating.

Interment is in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Women of Union Presbyterian Church of Cowansville, or to HAVIN.

Per the governor's orders and following CDC guidelines, all people attending will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and no more than 25 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

