F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvey Bernard Swigart


1935 - 2019
Harvey Bernard Swigart Obituary

Harvey Bernard Swigart, 83, of Craigsville (Worthington) passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born Dec. 24, 1935, in West Franklin Township, a son of the late Paul and Norma (Davis) Swigart, and was a lifelong resident of Craigsville.

Harvey worked as a laborer and machine operator at Tile Plant in Laird's Crossing, and the Kittanning Brickyard.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, spending more than a year serving in Korea.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 56 years, J. Grace Swigart; step-son, F. David Cushey, of Worthington; son, John (Lois) Swigart, of Butler; daughter, Terri (Tony) Casillo, of Auburn, Mass.; brother, Edward (Nell) Swigart, of Worthington; sisters, Shirley Rupp and Marcia Trulick, both of Worthington; brotherin law, Bob Simpson, of Indiana, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Lulu Belle Bauldoff, of Worthington, and Twila White, of Sarasota, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Swigart; sister, Iradell Simpson; daughter, Judith Swigart; brothers-in-law, John Rupp and Mike Trulick; and daughter in-law, Joann Cushey.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

Additional visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Theodore Edwards officiating.

Interment will be in Worthington Presbyterian Cemetery on Cherry Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Harvey's honor to the USO, the American Red Cross or a .

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

