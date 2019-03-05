Harvey E. McNabb, 79, of Worthington, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

He was born June 11, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward and Amy Mc- Nabb.

He was a resident of Worthington for more than 40 years.

Harvey was active in the Salem Baptist Church in Walkchalk, where he held many offices and sang in the choir and men's quartet for many years.

Harvey belonged to Lodge No. 244 of the Masonic Fraternity and received his 33rd degree in Chicago, Ill.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Crawford) McNabb, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1963; children, Ern (Joan) Elsesser and Amy Elsesser; grandchildren, Rachel, Philip, Nick (Crystal) Elsesser, and Natalie (Hunter) Vogan, three great-grandchildren, Tyler Venezie, and Owen and Caden Vogan. He is also survived by one brother, Chuck (Lou) McNabb; sisters, Linda (Les) Taylor, and June (Eric) Wygant; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Amy McNabb; brothers, Fred and Pete McNabb; and a sister,

Betty Miller.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Salem Baptist Church in Walkchalk, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Jimmy Edwards will officiate. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.