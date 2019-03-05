Home

POWERED BY

Services
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey McNabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey E. McNabb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harvey E. McNabb Obituary

Harvey E. McNabb, 79, of Worthington, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

He was born June 11, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Edward and Amy Mc- Nabb.

He was a resident of Worthington for more than 40 years.

Harvey was active in the Salem Baptist Church in Walkchalk, where he held many offices and sang in the choir and men's quartet for many years.

Harvey belonged to Lodge No. 244 of the Masonic Fraternity and received his 33rd degree in Chicago, Ill.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Crawford) McNabb, whom he married on Dec. 5, 1963; children, Ern (Joan) Elsesser and Amy Elsesser; grandchildren, Rachel, Philip, Nick (Crystal) Elsesser, and Natalie (Hunter) Vogan, three great-grandchildren, Tyler Venezie, and Owen and Caden Vogan. He is also survived by one brother, Chuck (Lou) McNabb; sisters, Linda (Les) Taylor, and June (Eric) Wygant; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Amy McNabb; brothers, Fred and Pete McNabb; and a sister,

Betty Miller.

Friends will be received Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington, where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Salem Baptist Church in Walkchalk, where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Jimmy Edwards will officiate. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now